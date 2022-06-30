The Bauchi State deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, has denied reports (not in LEADERSHIP) that he resigned his position.

A press release issued by the press secretary to Deputy Governor, Sani Mu’azu Ilelah, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Bauchi, debunked the viral social media report and described it as a figment of the imagination of the author.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we would like to assure the peace loving and hard-working people of Bauchi State, in particular and the nation in general, that Sen. Baba Tela has not resigned as the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.

“His Excellency, the deputy Governor, remains committed to the objectives and ideas of the Government of Bauchi State under the able leadership of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (Kauran Bauchi),” the statement said.

Ilelah, therefore, urged the public to disregard such publication.

“While reiterating his support and loyalty to the Governor, rumour mongers who are bent on causing disharmony in the State are warned to desist from such acts,” the statement added.