The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has directed its members to commence mobilisation to ensure compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

This was contained in a notice signed by Dominic Igwebike, acting general secretary of the union on Tuesday.

He urged the withdrawal of services nationwide from 0.00 hours of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“Concerning the NLC NEC meeting of today: 13th November 2023 and the joint communique from NLC and TUC dated 7 November 2023 on nationwide withdrawal of service on 14th November 2023 if the government refused to address the issues raised from the shortfall of the atrocious event in Imo State on the 1st of November 2023, we affirm that the nationwide strike will commence as stipulated on Tuesday 14th November 2023.

“To this effect, all National, State and Chapter executives are requested to start mobilising our members in total compliance with this directive.

“Please note that withdrawal of services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Please ensure total compliance,” he said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had earlier refuted reports that there will be a national blackout due to the ongoing protest by the organised labour.

In a statement, head of Public Affairs at TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said, “We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

“As of when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.

“We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic.”