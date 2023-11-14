Acting on credible intelligence, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch, said they have killed terrorists and recovered arms, ammunitions and other items.

A statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, disclosed that around the general area of Maro – Chibiya forest in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on November 12, 2023, said the troops encountered the terrorists and neutralised one of them.

He said during the operation, troops made contact with bandits and engaged them with heavy volume of fire and neutralised one of the bandits, forcing others to flee in disarray with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest. He added that the troops captured one AK47 rifle, one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, four of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and one mobile phone.

Similarly, on November 10, 2023, he said the troops of the Division and Operation Whirl Punch while in yet another clearance operation at Kawara and Filin Jalo villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, made contact with bandits at Kawara forest. In the firefight that ensued, troops neutralised one bandit and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, one motorcycle and one mobile phone while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

In the same vein, troops of the Division conducted clearance operation at Mai-Kulu-Gwanda, Rafin Gora, Funtua Badadi and Kabawa villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. During the operation, troops neutralised one bandit and captured one Boafeng radio and a motorcycle.

In continuation of the sustained operation against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the North-Western part of the country, the troops carried out another clearance operation in the general area of Juji and Telele-Kaso in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday, November 13, 2023.

He said the bandits who opened fire on sighting the troops approaching their location were, however, overpowered by troops superior and overwhelming fire power, thereby neutralising two of the bandits while others fled in disarray.

The troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, three AK47 rifle magazines, five of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, two locally made hand grenades, four mobile phones, two motorcycles bearing, spanners, screw drivers and two bags.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander, Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Valentine Okoro, has applauded the troops for their gallantry and charged them to sustain the tempo until all bandits, terrorists and criminal elements in the Division’s area of responsibility are completely annihilated.