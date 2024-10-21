Advertisement

Controversial celebrity crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has been reportedly arrested by operatives of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border while attempting to flee Nigeria to the neighbouring Benin Republic.

This was disclosed by social media activist, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), via an Instagram post on Monday. According to VDM, Bobrisky was apprehended by Nigerian immigration officers while trying to escape amidst an ongoing investigation by the House of Representatives over bribery allegations against officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) involving the crossdresser.

In the video by VDM, he displayed a message he had received, stating, “Bobrisky was arrested this morning at Seme border post on his way to escape to Benin Republic. He sent someone to help him sign his international passport, and he hid in his car. The Nigerian immigration service is currently holding him.”

VDM has since called on both Bobrisky and the Nigerian Immigration Service to address the rumours and clarify the situation.

The crossdresser’s alleged arrest came amid his scheduled appearance before a legislative panel at the House of Representatives.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Bobrisky had previously been invited in connection to leaked audio recordings in which he allegedly admitted to bribing his way out of prison with the assistance of a powerful “Godfather” and having a money laundering case against him dropped by EFCC.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Bobrisky was yet to respond to the claims of his arrest or the ongoing investigation.