The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has withdrawn her congratulatorty message to the female governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani).

Laing had on Sunday congratulated Binani, suggesting that she had won the Adamawa State governorship race and thus becoming the first elected female Governor in the country.

The Envoy, who took to her verified Twitter handle, @CatrionaLaing1, wrote: “Great news! Huge congratulations to Aisha Binani. I hope you will be a trailblazer for other elected female Governors.”

But, by Monday morning, Laing had deleted the tweet after it was found out that the election exercise was yet to be completed.

Based on Laing’s tweet, LEADERSHIP had also reported that Binani was likely to win the governorship election, thus making history as the first elected female Governor in Nigeria.

However, official figures showed that the incumbent Governor of the State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri, is leading Binani in the results of the election announced so far with the result of only one local government area outstanding as at Monday morning.