A Catholic priest identified as Reverend Father Thomas Oyode was abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday in Edo State.

The incident occurred at the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School, Ivanokpodi, in Agenegbode, Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

A source said the gunmen stormed the seminary at about 7pm on Sunday, shooting sporadically and in the process, kidnapped two students of the school.

He said the gunshots prompted the cleric to come out thinking the shots were from the security guards with a view to caution them.

“When the Reverend came out, he discovered that two students have been kidnapped by the gunmen at gunpoint,” the source said.

The abducted cleric then pleaded with the kidnappers to free the two students and kidnap him who is their Rector and custodian of the seminary instead.

The gunmen were said to have heeded the Rector’s plead by releasing the two students, kidnapped him and took him into the bush.

It was gathered that the local hunters, vigilantes and soldiers from nearby military barracks have started combing the bush in search of the abducted cleric.

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi, in a statement by the Director of Communications of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, confirmed the kidnap of the priest.

Egielewa said the seminary was attacked by gunmen during the evening prayers and benediction at 7pm on Sunday and in the process, the Rector of the institution, Rev. Fr. Oyode, was abducted and led into the bush.

“However, the Vice Rector and all the Seminarians have been accounted for and are safe and temporarily relocated to a safe area until security measures around the Seminary are tightened.

“Unfortunately, no communication has been had with the abductors

yet. We called for prayers for the release of the priest unhurt,” the statement added.

When contacted, Edo State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Moses Yamu said they were on the way to the scene of the crime, promising to get back to journalists after getting the detail of the incident.