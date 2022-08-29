Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has declined the extradition application filed by the federal government to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to the United States (US).

The court held that the extradition application was an abuse of court process, on the grounds that Kyari was already standing a criminal trial before a Nigerian court.

The US authorities had applied to the Nigerian government for Kyari’s extradition in relation to his alleged link with suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abass, a.k.a Hushpuppi.