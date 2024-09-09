Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken control of the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), demanding access to the organisation’s directors.

This came hours after DSS personnel arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

The information was contained in a tweet from SERAP’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, stating that DSS officers were present at their office and requesting access to the organisation’s directors.

Details of the operation at SERAP’s office are still sketchy.

“Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors.

“President (Bola) Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians,” the post read.

SERAP had on Sunday gave President Tinubu 48 days to reverse the recent hike in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS).

It asked the President to use his “leadership position and good offices to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the illegal and unconstitutional increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, across its retail outlets”.

In the open letter dated 7 September 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said, “The increase in petrol price constitutes a fundamental breach of constitutional guarantees and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

Details later…