The Kano State House of Assembly has approved a two-month extension to the tenure of the 44 local government caretaker chairmen in the state.

The decision was made following a request submitted by the Deputy Governor of the state, who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government, Comrade Abdul Salam Gwarzo, and read by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Lawan Hussaini Dala, at plenary on Monday, September 9, 2024.

The extension, which will run from September 9 to November 9, 2024, was deemed necessary as the current tenure of the caretaker chairmen expired on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

In addressing the Assembly, Dala said, “The law provides for the appointment of interim caretakers in the absence of elected leaders for a period of three months, and the law also allows for an extension of two to three months when needed.”

In an interview after the plenary, Dala emphasised that the caretaker chairmen would vacate their positions as soon as newly elected local government chairmen are sworn in, whichever comes first.

LEADERSHIP reports that the local government elections, initially scheduled for October 26, 2024 is faced with legal challenges.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on September 4, 2024, restrained the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) from charging nomination fees of N10 million for chairmanship aspirants and N5 million for councillorship candidates.

The ruling followed a motion ex-parte filed by three political parties; the Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Justice Emeka Nwite’s ruling has halted the implementation of the fees pending a full hearing, which is set for September 25, 2024.

The Assembly’s extension of the caretaker chairmen’s tenure ensures that local governance continues in Kano despite uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections.