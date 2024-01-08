A social-political group, the Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI), on Monday, accused the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of certificate forgery, branding him unworthy to lead the state.

In a statement by its President, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi, Secretary Jide Oriola, and Publicity Secretary Sunday Ayeni, the group alleged that Aiyedatiwa’s educational claims have been exposed as fraudulent.

According to the group, Aiyedatiwa’s resume indicates that he obtained an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan in 2001. However, their investigation revealed that such a diploma was not available at the University of Ibadan in 2001.

The group presented Aiyedatiwa’s academic records, stating that his educational journey commenced at Saint Peter’s UNA (now FAC) Primary School in Obe Nla/Obe Adun, Ilaje Local Government Area (LGA), Ondo State, from 1970 to 1976. He pursued his secondary education at Ikosi High School in Ketu, Lagos State, completing it in 1982.

In 1986, Aiyedatiwa achieved his Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in Economics and Government at Lagos State College of Education (now known as Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education) located in Ijanikin, Lagos.

He claimed to have earned an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan in 2001, after which he claimed to have become an alumnus of Lagos Business School – Pan Atlantic University, situated in Lekki, Lagos, though year and course of study were not included.

He further claimed to have obtained a Post Graduate Certification in Chief Executive Education (CEP) in Business Management, after which he received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool in the UK, in 2013.

The group said these academic records were not true and warned the APC leaders against fielding a candidate with questionable academic records.

Reacting, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the allegation as another “plot out of the playbook of those who failed in their efforts to impeach him when he was Deputy Governor. ”

Speaking through his chief press secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Aiyedatiwa said, “After failing woefully with their attempts to paint the Governor in bad light with the stories around the death of the former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, these disparate elements have resorted to blackmail.”

He continued, “Our attention has been drawn to the mischievous plans by some political actors to embark on fresh unsubstantiated allegations against the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The first of such is to use faceless groups and individuals to make allegations of certificate forgery against the Governor.

“A governorship aspirant last night held a meeting with some individuals at a popular hotel in Akure where he gave the directive to those present to write stories alleging that the Governor used forged certificates to contest the election.

“It is important to alert members of the public to this plot which is aimed at discrediting Mr. Governor ahead of the coming governorship election in the State.

“Mr. Governor contested in a joint ticket with his former principal in the 2020 governorship election and his credentials were duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and those are in the public domain.

“Any attempt to raise allegations around the credentials of Mr Governor is nothing but a plot out of the playbook of those who failed in their efforts to impeach him when he was Deputy Governor.

“Mr Governor remains committed to delivering on his promises to develop Ondo State and will not be distracted by the shenanigans of shameless politicians and their cronies.”