Former Director-General (DG) of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organization, Doyin Okupe, has officially tendered his resignation from the party, citing ideological differences.

The announcement of his resignation was made in a letter on Monday, January 8, 2023.

Earlier in 2023, Okupe had stepped down from his role as the DG of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council.

Okupe, a seasoned political figure and trained physician, previously held spokesperson roles for Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

He had also previously served as the spokesperson for the Third Republic National Republican Convention during the early 1990s.

In his resignation letter, Okupe stated, “I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today. You will recall that our flag bearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a Special Purpose Vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“The Labour Party, your good self, and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever and for which we were extremely grateful.

“We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the centre.

“I have been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all my entire life. It is therefore this ideological conflict that makes me seek an exit so that I may continue my political activities with liberalism, sincerity and freedom.

“I wish to thank you in particular and other members of the leadership of the party for the cordiality and respect accorded to me as the Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organization.

“I wish you and the party success in your future endeavours. Long live the Labour Party. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your brother, friend and compatriot, Omooba (Dr Doyin Okupe, Former Director General Obi-Datti Campaign Organization.”