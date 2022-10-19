The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, is dead. Aged 66.

According to a statement from the Government of Ekiti State, Afuye died on Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The terse statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Yinka Oyebode, said the State Government regreted to announce the death of the Speaker.

“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019,” Oyebode said.