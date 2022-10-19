The Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi, onWednesday, suspended the Permanent Secretary in State’s Ministry of Power and Energy, Engr. Godwin Nwankwo, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Utility, Hon. Emmanuel Nwangbo, over alleged theft.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, said that the SEC received a report on the persistent theft of diesel meant for powering streetlights handled by the Ministry of Power and Energy.

Barr. Orji said that SEC expressed concern over the disturbing volume of diesel that have been lost in the hands of the persons saddled with the responsibility of Streetlight, adding that SEC, therefore, resolved that all concerned in the business of the Streetlight supervision in the State be investigated by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

He said that the investigation was aimed at unmasking the perpetrators of the incessant theft of diesel, adding that the Head of Service was further directed to cause a thorough investigation of the Ministry’s staff involved in the theft of diesel.

Barr. Orji also said that the Head of Service has been mandated to take appropriate actions as required by the rules of the State Civil Service.

“Exco approved the suspension from office of the two persons who are directly responsible for supervision of streetlights under the Ministry of Power, Permanent Secretary, Engr. Godwin Nwankwo, Ministry of Power and Energy, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Utility, Hon. Emmanuel Nwangbo.

“Similarly, the State Governor also directed the indefinite suspension of the Coordinator, Edda North Development Centre, Hon. Enyim Pius Okoro from office with immediate effect,” he said.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner of the Ministry of Power, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa, he said that the indeginite suspension was as a result of his inability to discharge his duty effectively.

Dr. Ugballa directed Hon. Enyim Pius Okoro to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Wednesday October 19, 2022.

Barr. Orji said that EXCO also received a memo from the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development for the appropriation of the Ecological Funds approved and released by President Mohammadu Buhari on the landslide in Ogwuma Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the State.

“Exco noted in appreciation that the sum of One Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira (N1.5 Billion Naira) approved by the Federal Government had been released.

“Exco approved that it be invested solely for the purpose for which it was released and that 10% of the said sum be retained for Consultancy services and design fees for the entire project,” he added.