A former Federal Commissioner for Information and prominent Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, has passed away at the age of 97.

The elder statesman, who was also the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), died on Monday night, February 17, 2025, according to a statement issued by his family on Tuesday morning.

The statement, signed by Prof. C. C. Clark, on behalf of the family, confirmed his passing saying, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, on Monday, 17th February 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

Chief Clark, a vocal advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta people, played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape, championing resource control and regional development. His passing marks the end of an era for the Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta region.

“Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement concluded.