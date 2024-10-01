For the first time in two years, an Emirates flight landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier resumed operations after suspending flights in 2021 due to unresolved issues, including the airline’s trapped funds in Nigeria.

Flight EK 783, a Boeing 777-300ER, touched down at the old terminal of MMIA at 3:32 PM. However, the flight arrived with several empty seats, reflecting a subdued return to operations.

While the exact number of passengers on board could not be confirmed, passengers who spoke with our correspondent reported that the flight was not at full capacity.

“The flight was not full at all but as usual, the services were very good. And I think this is understandable being the first flight after many years,” said one passenger.

According to airport officials, departing passengers were processed through the newly opened terminal, while those arriving were directed to the Old Terminal.

The Boeing 777-300ER has a seating capacity of 392 passengers, but the sparse number of travelers on board suggests that the airline’s return to the Nigerian market will take some time to regain momentum after the extended hiatus.

Nonetheless, the resumption marked a significant step toward restoring full international operations at MMIA.