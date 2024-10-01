The Adamawa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked federal government to turn it promises of supporting its citizenry into actions towards ameliorating the current hardship in the land.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev Joel Manzo, made the call at the special church service organised to mark 2024 Nigeria’s Independence Day held at the First Baptist Church, Jimeta in Yola.

Manzo said Nigerians were getting tired of mere promises without fulfillment to improve their plights.

“We want the federal government to turn its promises into actions as is being experienced here in Adamawa State under the ‘fresh air’ administration.

‘In Nigeria today, we are in a situation of escaping from one killer into the waiting hands of another.

“Consequently, we must bear in mind the necessity of equal rights, opportunities, and unbiased treatment under the law.

The clergyman said despite progress made in some sectors, Nigeria still faces difficulties like insecurity, economic hardship, corruption and social injustice.

He insisted that, “Our hope is in Christ the hope of glory. With Him all things are possible. Things may change because Christ gives beauty in place of ashes, He gives oil of gladness in place of mourning, and gives a garment of praise in place of despair,” the cleric added.

Prayers for the prosperity of Nigeria was offered by Rev Fr. Simon Tizhe during the programme which had as its theme: Christ In You the Hope of Glory.”