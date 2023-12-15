A former governor of Anambra State in the defunct 3rd Republic, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has passed away.

Ezeife died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by Chief Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family, the elder statesman died around 6pm on Thursday.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, ‘Okwadike’, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, a former governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential aspirant.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

“More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later.”

Ezeife was born on November 20, 1937. He served as governor of Anambra State between January 1992 and November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic.