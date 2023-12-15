In the past, there were complaints about who was appointed to what positions and which religion they professed. We recall the agitations that greeted the appointment of Service Chiefs. The concern then was that almost all came from one religion or region.

During President Goodluck Jonathan, Alex Badeh (Christian) was Chief of Defence, Kenneth Minimah (Christian) was Chief of Army Staff, and Usman Jibrin (Muslim) was Chief of Naval Staff. Others were Adesola Amosu (Christian), Chief of Air Staff; Sani Yakubu Audu (Muslim), Chief of Defence Intelligence; and Mohammed Dikko Abubakar, followed by Suleiman Abba (both Muslims), Inspector General of Police. There were three Muslims and three Christians.

During President Muhammadu Buhari, Abayomi Olonishakin (Christian) was Chief of Defence, Tukur Buratai (Muslim) was Chief of Army Staff, and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Christian) was Chief of Naval Staff. Others were Sadique Abubakar (Muslim), Chief of Air Staff; Monday Riku Morgan (Christian), Chief of Defence Intelligence and Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, followed by Mohammed Adamu, and later Usman Alkali Baba (all Muslims), Inspector General of Police. There were three Muslims and three Christians.

During the present tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have Christopher Musa (Christian), Chief of Defence, Toareed Lagbaja (Christian), Chief of Army Staff and Emmanuel Ogalla (Christian), Chief of Naval Staff. Others are Hassan Abubakar (Muslim), Chief of Air Staff; Emmanuel Undiandeye (Christian), Chief of Defence Intelligence; and Kayode Egbetokun (Christian), Inspector General of Police. There are now five Christians and one Muslim as our Service Chiefs.

As I said earlier, everybody is either happy or not complaining. We hope that when this equation changes now or in the future, everybody will be satisfied and not complain.

The President can and has now changed that perception and restored hope in some quarters. He established that there was nothing to fear; Muslims and Christians would be treated fairly. There will not be cries of marginalisation or preference for one over the other; to the Mosque or the Church, the President is the father to all. Everybody is either happy or not complaining.

There is still hope for Nigeria if we return to correct values that place a good name over materialism and possessions. There will be more hope when we agree that we came empty and will leave empty but will account for everything we did in the journey of ‘from emptiness to emptiness’.

Palestine: Help Those In Need

Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so He may multiply it for him many times over? And it is Allah who withholds and grants abundance, and to Him you will be returned. (Al-Baqarah, 2:245)

The Muslim is a brother to another Muslim. He does not wrong him, nor surrender him. Whoever fulfils the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfil his needs. Whoever relieves a Muslim from distress, Allah will relieve him from distress on the Day of Resurrection. Whoever helps ease one in difficulty, Allah will make it easy for him in this life and the Hereafter.…(Sahih Muslim 2699)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, once again, expresses its solidarity with the Palestinians, who are helpless victims of the persistent Israeli oppression, persecution and massacre. The Council prays for divine intervention in aid of the oppressed Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Council was recently informed about the noble personal efforts of some groups/ individuals in Nigeria to collect donations for the people of Palestine. While the Council welcomes the development and appreciates the efforts and the individuals championing them, it has decided that it is better to channel all assistance towards a reliable destination. This is to checkmate those who might take undue advantage of the situation to enrich themselves or mismanage the funds. It is also to ensure that donors receive their rewards in full through achieving the purpose of their donations.

Based on the foregoing, for effectiveness and accountability, we urge donors to send their monetary donations to the designated accounts of the Embassy below:

Domiciliary Account (USD)

Name: Embassy of the State of Palestine

Account Number: 2006113227

Bank: First Bank

Naira Account

Name: Embassy of the State of Palestine

Account Number: 2019442840

Bank: First Bank

Furthermore, assistance in kind (including ideas and suggestions) should be channelled through the Embassy of the State of Palestine, Plot 346, Diplomatic Drive, Behind UN House, Central Business District, Abuja.

The Council uses this medium to appreciate the media and some notable persons for their principled positions since the outbreak of the deadly and devastating war on the besieged Palestinians in Gaza. We still urge all people of good conscience to continue to speak up in support of humanity and defiance of tyranny and state terrorism.

All peoples of faith are enjoined to take advantage of this opportunity to give good loans to God to foster the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity. They should also continue to fervently pray to Allah for the liberation of Palestinians from the yoke of their oppressors and the victory of their resistance.

We believe that with prayers, nothing is unachievable, and no challenge is unsurmountable.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, CON, FNAL

Secretary-General