A former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Sylvester Okeke, has been kidnapped.

LEADERSHIP learned that he was abducted alongside another person whose identify is yet-to-be ascertained somewhere close to a Military checkpoint along the Ring Road area in Awka, Anambra State capital.

When contacted, spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, told LEADERSHIP that he was not aware of the incident.

“Where did it take place, did anyone report the incident to any police station, we don’t have such report? And I am not aware of such incident. But I will make inquiry and get back to you,” DSP Tochukwu told LEADERSHIP in a telephone conversation.

Meanwhile, a source in the ex-legislator’s Agulu hometown in Anaocha local government areaof the State, stated the Hon. Okeke had been missing since Friday evening.

“He (Hon. Okeke) attended a meeting of the national leadership of Agulu Peoples Union last Friday which ended before 4pm.

“He is the national vice president of the union. After the meeting, he branched off to his shop in Agulu where he sells wine.

“We learned that it was while he was going back to Awka that he was kidnapped. He was said to be alone in his car. And we learned that they were two that were kidnapped. So, the second person might be the owner of the second vehicle that is behind his own, but, nobody knows the identity of that person yet,” the source said.

The source added that the kidnapers have called the former legislator’s family members and demanded ransom.

He, however, stated that the family members of the former lawmakers were handling the issue secretly, so as not to make any public statement that could jeopardise the chances of negotiating his freedom.

Meanwhile, a video footage showing the ex-legislator’s 406 Peugeot salon car marked ‘Anambra State Legislature, 11A-AA’ and a Toyota Salon Car marked LSR 409 GU parked along the road at the Ring Road in Awka appeared riddled with bullets as they had multiple holes on their front bonnets.