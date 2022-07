A former Executive Director of the NIgeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mrs Kemi Nelson, is dead, aged 66.

Nelson, a Lagos politician and socialite, who also served as the South-West Zonal Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died on Sunday.

The news of her death was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State governor, Gboyega Akosile.

Nelson was a close ally of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.