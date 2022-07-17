The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has commended security operatives particularly officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, and other security agencies as well as the electorate in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the governorship election held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

This is even as the chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, said the commendable performance of the Police during the Osun State governorship election was a signal that future elections in the country may witness good coverage by Police and other security agencies.

He said the police officers deployed for the assignment, exhibited a high level of commitment to their duties and were able to restore orderliness in most of the polling units.

He further said despite initial squabbles in few polling units, the Police with the assistance of officers of the Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety Corps and in some places, the men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Department of State Security (DSS) were able to quickly restore peace and order.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP applauded the massive deployment of Police operatives, specialised units and other human and operational assets including three Helicopters and a couple of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance in the three senatorial districts, for adequately manned gun boats for the riverine areas, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) which enabled swift responses to the pockets of electoral issues.

He equally lauded the collaborative efforts of other security agencies which assisted in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The IGP also appreciated the electorates in Osun State as well as critical stakeholders for their role in collectively maintaining decorum and cooperating with law enforcement agencies, noting that the professionalism displayed by officers deployed for the election equally helped to garner trust, and ultimately led to the success of the process.

He similarly assured that the Force is continuously improving on its election security mandate for a topnotch 2023 general elections.