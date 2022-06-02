The Nigerian Army has said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), has exploded, causing severe injuries to two members of the outlawed group.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the incident occured on Wednesday along Eke Ututi-Orsu Road in Orsu local government area of Imo State.

“The dissidents, inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu local government area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group have severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in failed effort to bring harm to the troops,” he said.

The Army spokesperson, therefore, urged all people of the South-East to inform troops of possible areas where the explosives have been buried for proper evacuation and disposal.