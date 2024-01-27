An improvised explosive device (IED) has detonated in Gubio town, Gubio local government area of Borno State, resulting in the tragic death of six Quranic school pupils popularly known as Almajirai.

Sources revealed that the incident took place on Saturday, January 27, when a metal scavenger unknowingly collected and stored various metallic items in a building in close proximity to a Tsangaya school.

“Little did the scavenger know that among the collected metal was an abandoned undetonated IED, which exploded at approximately 2pm, claiming the lives of the children and causing severe bodily harm,” the source said.

Ii could be recalled that metal scavenging had been prohibited in Borno State by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum since July 2023, following reports of alleged vandalism of government facilities in abandoned communities by the scavengers.

Governor Zulum had while justifying the need for outlawing scrap metal scavenging, also pointed out that many scavengers had fallen victims of attacks while venturing into deserted areas to pilfer items.

Despite the official ban, metal scavengers continued their trade without restraint, leading to this devastating and entirely avoidable loss of lives.