Angola’s Gelson Dala scored twice as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals with a comprehensive 3-0 last-16 victory over neighbours Namibia, who were left to rue four mad first-half minutes on Saturday.

Angola, who claimed their biggest-ever Cup of Nations finals win, had an early setback when goalkeeper Neblu received a red card in the 17th minute and they were under pressure from a Namibia team that looked the most likely to find the net.

But the game turned when Dala opened the scoring after 38 minutes. Namibia defender Lubeni Haukongo received a red card shortly afterwards and the Angola forward completed his double from the resulting free-kick with a fine header.

Angola added a third goal through Mabululu in the second period and now await a quarter-final tie against the winners of the round-of-16 clash between Nigeria and Cameroon that is now underway this Saturday night.