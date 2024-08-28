A meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced in Abuja.

The meeting followed the recent threat by the university teachers to embark on industrial action over the alleged failure of the federal government to implement agreements reached with the union.

The talks which is taking place at the Conference Hall of the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja, is coming in the wake of mounting tensions over the warning issued by ASUU that it would halt academic activities in their respective universities if their demands were not met.

The meeting is seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent another nationwide strike that could disrupt academic activities in Nigeria’s public universities.

Last Friday, during a briefing to mark his one year in office, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman had announced that the government would hold talks with ASUU representatives.

However, the meeting which was initially scheduled for last Monday was postponed without explanation.

Leading the ASUU delegation at the meeting is the union’s president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, accompanied by former ASUU presidents, including the immediate-past president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

The Federal Government’s side has the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman and senior officials from the Education ministry.

The agenda of the meeting focuses on resolving outstanding issues to avert a potential strike that could severely impact the nation’s public universities.

