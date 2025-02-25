The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its planned subscription price increase, scheduled to take effect on March 1, 2025.

The regulatory body, citing concerns over recurrent price hikes and potential market abuse, has scheduled an investigative hearing with MultiChoice Nigeria for February 27, 2025, at its headquarters.

According to the FCCPC, MultiChoice’s frequent unilateral price adjustments raise questions about fair market practices, particularly as the company reportedly applies different pricing models in other countries.

In arriving at the decision, the Commission invoked Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, which empower it to investigate and address anti-competitive behaviors.

FCCPC warned that if MultiChoice fails to provide satisfactory justification for its pricing decisions, or found guilty of unfair market practices, regulatory penalties, sanctions, or corrective measures will be imposed to protect Nigerian consumers.

Additionally, the commission said it is working with the sector regulator and other agencies to ensure a competitive and fair digital broadcasting market in Nigeria.

With MultiChoice facing growing consumer dissatisfaction over its pricing strategies, the outcome of this hearing could shape future regulatory interventions in the pay-TV industry.