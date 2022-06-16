There was pandemonium at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, as an Overland Airways Ilorin-Lagos flight experienced an ‘unusual high turbine temperature’ that resulted to fire in one of its engines.

The aircraft, OF1188, an ATR with registration marks 5N- BRQ, and 33 passengers from Ilorin, experienced the high turbine temperature in Lagos around 7:50pm.

The incident, according to the airline, occurred in the approach phase of flight, stating that the crew implemented its standard procedures for such abnormal situations as the aircraft grounded to a halt at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway 18 Right.

A statement by the airline, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP reads, “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday June 15,2022 around 7:50pm.

“This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the Crew skillfuly implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

“All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post COVID-19 procedures after the Aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way.

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.

“Overland Airways regrets any inconvenience to its passengers and assures the travelling public of its full commitment to safety of its services and passengers.”