A group under the auspices of Northern Inter-Tribal/Inter-Religious Alliance For Peace, Unity and Development, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take into serious cognizance of who emerges as vice presidential candidate to the party’s flagbearer, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, urging that a Christian personality of Northern extraction should be considered.

The group in a press briefing in Abuja, said Reverend Dr Yakubu Pam, the current Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Piligrimage Commission is an individual of impeccable character and blessed with all the necessary requirements needed to transform Nigeria and put her on the map of developed world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement jointly signed by Hon. Joseph Dangyang, National Coordinator, Alhaji Ma’aruf Abubakar Danja, National President and Comrade Aaron Mike Odeh, National Secretary of the group, they said the organisation was not out to champion any religion over the other, but that what Nigeria needed now is a leader that will give the citizens a sense of belonging.

2023: Pick Northern Christian As Running Mate, Groups Tell Tinubu

“We are appealing to the leadership of the ruling APC to choose Rev Yakubu Pam as Tinubu’s VP based on the basis that Yakubu Pam is a well-known nationalist, a bridge builder and a highly detribalized Nigerian with profitable links across the 777 local government areas in Nigeria.

“Also Rev Pam’s longevity in the vineyard of God and head of one of the leading Church in Nigeria and beyond, will also help create good opportunity for both Christians and Muslims as well as every other religion across Nigeria to freely relate with each other,” they said.

The group while further reeling out the credentials of the pilgrimage commission helmsman, said Rev Pam has a comprehensive experience on both national, international, human and community administration that when appointed as running mate to the APC presidential flag bearer, will significantly enable the party to record landslide victory across the states of the federation including the FCT.