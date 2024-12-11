The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have confirmed the safety of all crew members after a cargo airplane skidded-off runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, who confirmed the incident, said, “Due to an incident at the Abuja airport, passengers may experience some delays, please be patient and orderly.”

Also, a statement by FAAN spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, said, “At 10:05am on December 11, 2024, an Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with five souls on board with no reported injury.

“They were all safely evacuated and taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks.”

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP can confirm that the airport emergency response team is on the scene along with accident investigators.

Also, the runway is being cleared and is expected to reopen for operations as soon as possible.

The FAAN further thanked the aviation community and the general public for their understanding and patience.

“We also request that all speculation be put on hold until the preliminary report is released by the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB),” the statement read.