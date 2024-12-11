Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended the Olomu of Omupo in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, Oba Muhammad Adebayo Buhari for the peaceful co-existence and the lofty development being witnessed in the the town.

The governor gave the commendation at the 2024 Oba Igba Festival which featured the commissioning of the new Aganju Olomu and conferment of traditional tiles on some indigenes of the town.

AbdulRazaq acknowledged that the event was a testimony to the inspiring vision and sterling leadership qualities of Oba Buhari.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prince Abdulkadir Mahe, the governor described the leadership of Oba Buhari as very impactful and harmonious.

He noted that Omupo has been experiencing remarkable transformation while also commending the Omupo Descendants Union and other stakeholders in the community for their developmental efforts.

In his remarks, Oba Buhari expressed delight that the community had achieved a milestone.

“Also, noteworthy is the fact that we are doing this while celebrating the Oba Igba in a most exciting format ever. The Oba Igba itself is a celebration of the inspiring and courageous life of our forefathers,” the monarch said.