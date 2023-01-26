The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, if he fails to appear before the House next Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila’s threat followed a response via another letter from the apex Bank, intimating the House of Emefiele’s inability to honour the invitation sent to him on the Naira Withdrawal Limit Policy.

In a statement read on the floor of the House on Thursday, the Speaker said he would not hesitate to invoke relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to force the CBN Governor’s appearance before the Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details Later…