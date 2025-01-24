Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has lost his older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde.

The 65-year Engr Sunday Makinde passed away in the wee hours of Friday, January 24, 2024.

Engineer Makinde’s demise was announced on Friday in a statement by another younger brother, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde.

The younger Makinde, who is the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba in Ibadan: said, “With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025.

“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20am today, Friday 24th January 2025.

“He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grand children.”