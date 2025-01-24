The death toll in the Wednesday accident involving some prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has risen to three.

The accident, which involved an Enugu North Mass Transit bus boarded by the prospective NYSC members going to their orientation camp, ran into a stationary truck within the Okposi axis in Ohaozara LGA of Eboyin State, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries.

One prospective female corps member was said to have died on the spot while other injured passengers were rushed to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital Uburu (DUFUTH) for treatment.

A statement from the tertiary hospital published on its Facebook page on Friday morning said the death toll had risen by two.

“The DUFUTH’s prompt response in providing critical care to the accident victims was critical in stabilizing them. The feat was made possible by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Uzoma Agwu, who physically mobilized all clinical staff to attend to the victims, ensuring the availability of necessary drugs and consumables,” it said.

The statement signed by the spokesperson of the Hospital, Mr. Agwu Nwogo, said 13 victims were rushed to the hospital around 3pm on Wednesday, thanks to the prompt response of military personnel, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other good Samaritans.

“Upon arrival, two victims succumbed to their injuries, two were transferred to the surgical ward, while the others were admitted to the accident and emergency ward.

“Notably, one corps member escaped without injuries, while the driver sustained severe cervical injuries.”

The statement put the total number of deaths from the accident at three of which two were prospective corps members.

“The survivors are now recuperating, and hospital officials are optimistic about their chances of making a full recovery,” the statement said.

The statement further revealed that Mrs. Olaide Foluke, the NYSC State Coordinator, earlier on Thursday led a team to the Chief Medical Director of DUFUTH, in company of the camp commandant, to ascertain the condition of those hospitalised and to appreciate the hospital team.

During a similar interaction involving the C-MAC, Dr. Darlington-Peter Ugoji, the NYSC Coordinator and the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) heads in DUFUTH, concerns were raised about the victims’ medical bills.

However, it was ascertained that the prospective corps members automatically qualify for National Health Insurance scheme benefits upon receiving their call-up letters.

Mrs. Eucharia Eze of the NHIA section also promised to liaise with the HMO to cover the victims’ medical expenses, with the NYSC covering 50% of CT scan costs and the Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) covering the remaining 50%

The corps members were heading to the NYSC orientation camp for their three-week orientation course when the 14-seater bus they were in rammed into a parked truck.

They are part of the 2024 Batch C Stream 2 corps members posted to serve in the state and were heading to the MacGregor College Permanent Orientation camp in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.