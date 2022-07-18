Following the impeachment of the Oyo State deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, members of the State House of Assembly have subsequently approved the nomination of the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, Adebayo Lawal, as a replacement for Olaniyan.

The approval followed the nomination of Lawan by Governor Seyi Makinde who sent his name to the lawmakers for consideration.

The nomination was contained in a letter from the executive arm of government to the State House of Assembly on Monday.

The House had gone on a short recess after removing Olaniyan from office as the Deputy Governor and resumed to consider Lawal’s nomination as a replacementl

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, while reading the letter, said it was in response of an earlier letter sent by the lawmakers to the governor dated July 18, informing him of the removal of Olaniyan from office.

Recall that Lawal was recently announced as the running mate of Governor Makinde for the 2023 governorship election in the State.

Defending the nomination, the majority leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin, said the nomination should be favourably considered, approved and adopted in view of Lawal’s antecedents in contributing to the progress of the state.

Seconding the motion, Kazeem Olayanju, representing Irepo/Olorunsogo state constituency, seconded the motion that the House should confirm Lawal as the new deputy governor of Oyo state.

Consequently, Ogundoyin put the nomination to a voice vote which went the ways of the “ayes”, saying with the votes, Lawal has been approved as the deputy governor of the state.

The House, thereafter, adjourned till Thursday, July 21, 2022.