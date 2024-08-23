The two separate appeals brought to the Supreme Court by the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the declaration of Governor Hope Uzodinma as the elected governor of Imo State, were on Friday dismissed by the apex court.

Shortly after the judgement was delivered, the governor lauded the apex court for a well-researched judgement and dedicated legal victory to the people of Imo State.

The appeals of the LP governorship candidate, Athan Achonu, and that of PDP candidate in the 2023 Imo State governorship election, Samuel Anyawu, were rejected for want of merit by the Supreme Court, which consequently upheld Uzodinma as a lawfully elected governor.

In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, the LP and PDP gubernatorial candidates were said to have failed to establish allegations of over-voting and other malpractices in the November 11, 2023 poll.

The unanimous decisions of the apex court upheld the earlier decisions of the Imo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribuna and the Appeal Court, which sat in Abuja and dismissed the petitions in their separate judgements.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma, in a statement said, “A few hours ago, the Supreme Court confirmed me as the duly elected Governor of Imo State, arising from the November 11th, 2023 governorship election.

“It is, therefore, with a heart full of gratitude that I thank God Almighty for granting me another victory after I had also emerged victorious at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal

“I express my gratitude to the Supreme Court for upholding the law despite the barrage of blackmail and intimidation by those who wanted sentiments to obfuscate justice.

“When Imo people overwhelmingly reelected me last year as their governor, it was simply based on my sterling performance, which remains unprecedented in the modern history of the state.

“During my second tenure inauguration, I pledged to serve them with renewed vigour, with honesty and transparency and accountability and with the fear of God.

“Today, with this Supreme Court victory, which I dedicate to all Imo people, irrespective of political or religious affiliation, I rededicate myself to the service of the good people of Imo state.”