Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election held on Saturday, has emerged victorious having won majority of the votes cast across the 11 local government areas of the State.

Declaring the winner on Sunday, the Returning Officer for the election and the vice chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, Professor Maimuna Waziri, said Inuwa scored a total of 342,821 votes to get re-elected as governor of the State.

She added that his closest opponent in the race and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Barde, scored a total of 233,131 votes while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Khamisu Mailantarki, polled 19, 861 votes to take a distant third position.