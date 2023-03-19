The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has won the Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

Buni won the race with 317,113 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Abdullahi, who scored 104,259 votes while the NNPP candidate, Alhaji Garba Umar, came third with 14,246 votes.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, who the Returning Officer for the governorship election in Yobe State, Prof. Umaru Pate, while announcing the results at the INEC headquarters in Damaturu, made the declaration on Sunday.

Prof. Pate said, “I, Professor Umar Pate hereby certify that Mai Mala Buni, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner of the election.”