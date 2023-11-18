Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his political party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have decided to approach the Supreme Court over the Friday’s Appeal Court verdict, which affirmed the State Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgement on the March 18 governorship election in the State.

The appellate court had sacked Governor Yusuf from office and instead affirmed the candidate of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election.

But, reacting to the judgement via his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Governor Yusuf said they were optimistic that the apex court will set aside the “miscarriages of justice” by the Tribunal and the Appeal Court and restore their “mandate” as given to them by Kano people.

The embattled governor wrote: “After careful study and rigorous stakeholders engagement, my team and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have decided to approach the Supreme Court on the miscarriage of justice, delivered by the Appeal Court, yesterday in Abuja.

“We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will by the grace of Allahu SWT, will set aside these miscarriages of justice by the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, and reaffirm our mandate, as given by the good people of Kano State.

“Furthermore, I call on the good people of the Kano State to continue to go about their legitimate businesses, as we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure the security of thier lives and property as a cardinal responsibility.

“This temporary setback will not deter our administration from its commitment to continue with laudable projects and programmes targeted at restoring the lost glory of the state. We are rolling-out more initiatives to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens and residents of Kano State.

“Finally, I call on the good people of the state and other well-meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for Allah’s mercy and protection to save the state from the injustice of mischief makers, who are desperately scheming to hijack power through the back door and return the state to the dark ages. – AKY.”