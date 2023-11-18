A former military governor of old Ondo State, Major General Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye (rtd), is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that General Opaleye (rtd) died in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Saturday morning of heart attack.

He was military governor old Ondo State (before the creation of present-day Ekiti State) from August, 1986 to December, 1987, during the regime of Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

He took over from Admiral Mike Akhigbe of blessed memory before handing over to Commodore Olabode George.

Until his death this Saturday, November 18, 2023, he was the Balogun Erunmu of Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State.