The Kano State Shura Council has announced that it will investigate allegations of blasphemy made against a prominent Islamic scholar, Malam Lawan Shuaibu Abubakar Triumph, following petitions forwarded by the State Government.

Secretary of the Shura Council, Shehu Wada Sagagi, disclosed this during a press briefing on Friday evening that the committee, chaired by the Waliyan Kano, has resolved to invite both the petitioners and the accused scholar for hearings to address the allegations.

The accusations against Malam Triumph included claims that he made inappropriate statements about Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), including allegations about the Prophet’s physical condition and controversial comparisons regarding his birth. The petitioners also accused the cleric of making derogatory statements about the Prophet’s parents.

According to Sagagi, the allegations at this stage were mere allegations, but the committee will follow strict Islamic jurisprudence in its deliberations.

“The petitioners will be invited to elaborate on their petitions, and Malam Triumph will have the opportunity to defend himself against these allegations,” he stated.

The Shura Council’s investigation comes amid reports that some petitioners were considering legal action on the same matter. However, Sagagi declined to comment on potential court proceedings, stating that he was only authorised to speak on matters before the Shura Commission.

He further called for peace and harmony throughout the process, highlighting Kano State’s unique position as the most peaceful state among Nigeria’s seven North-western States, hence the need to maintain it.

Sagagi commended the State Government for bringing the matter before the Committee, which said comprised well-known Islamic scholars versed in Islamic jurisprudence who can provide appropriate guidance.

He further highlighted that the committee will conduct its hearings and deliberations before advising the State Government on the appropriate course of action based on Islamic law and principles.