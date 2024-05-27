In an unexpected incident early Monday morning, over 100 hoodlums launched a coordinated attack on the Ipaja Police Station in Lagos State, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire with Policemen.

During the confrontation, several of the assailants were reportedly killed. Details surrounding the attack remained unclear at press time, with the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, yet to respond to inquiries.

According to sources, significant reinforcements of police operatives have been dispatched to the area to restore law and order.

Details Later…