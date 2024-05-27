The Benin Royal Family, on Monday morning, suspended one of its members, Professor Gregory Akenzua, “for his acts of rebellion against the Benin Traditional Institution.”

Akenzua, an uncle to the revered Oba of Benin, is the suspended Enogie (Duke) of Evbo-Obanosa community in Orhiomwon local government area of Edo State, and currently in court with the Benin Palace to seek legal redress over his suspension.

Reading the text of the statement at a press conference, which held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Benin City, on behalf other members of the Royal family, Prince George Eweka said none of the royals should henceforth have any dealings with Prof. Akenzua as directed.

According to the royal family, Prof. Akenzua, among others, “has chosen to challenge the Benin Traditional Institution through acts that are utterly at variance with the customs and tradition of the Benin people, and the core values of the Benin Royal Family.

“Professor Akenzua has betrayed the core values of respect for the Benin customs and tradition; devotion and submission to the customary hierarchy of the Benin Kingdom; and respect for customary arbitration process. Instead, he chosen the path of rebellion.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Royal Family wish to emphasise that His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin occupies a unique position as the father of every member of the Benin Royal Family irrespective of age. Hence the royal family doesn’t have an Okaegbe, like other families in Benin Kingdom but Odion Egbe who is required by tradition to defer to His Royal Majesty.

“The royal family also notes that in utter violation of the hierarchy of succession to the Odion Egbe position of the Benin Royal Family, Professor Akenzua has been parading himself as the Odion Egbe of the royal family, and has held meetings to assert himself as such when he knows that he is not rightfully entitled to the position being far lower in the hierarchy of seniority in the Benin Royal Family.

“The Benin Royal Family has given ample opportunities to Professor Akenzua to retrace his steps and return to the path of honour and dignity. He has snubbed and rejected the opportunities provided by the Royal Family for him to retrace his wrongful steps.

“Acting on these facts, Professor Akenzua was suspended and is no longer to participate in any activity connected to the Benjn Royal Family.”

He also asserted that members of the Benin Royal Family were “strongly directed not to relate, associate, or engage with Professor Akenzua as long as he remains suspended from the Benin Royal Family.”