The Ondo State Police Command has said that gunmen, on Wednesday night, attacked workers of Craneburg Construction Company located in Owo town, Ondo State.

The Police Command via its verified Twitter handle, @OndoPoliceNg, said policemen have already arrived the scene of the attack while victims have been evacuated to the hospital for medical attention.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at CRANEBURG CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition,” the Police wrote.

LEADERSHIP reported that terrorists struck in the same town on Sunday, June 5, 2022 when they attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, killing about 40 worshippers, injuring many others and kidnapping unspecified number of persons.