Unknown gunmen have attacked Okuta Elerinla Police Division in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, killing one policeman on duty.

The attack was carried out in the wee hours of Monday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the police officer was shot dead during the shootout that ensued.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said the attempt by the hoodlums to gain entrance into the police division headquarters was, however, repelled by the gallant police officers on duty.

Odunlami said the attack occurred at about 1am at midnight.

According to her, “Policemen who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the crossfire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR. TEMENU BOLUWAJI was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Adeboye OYpyediran, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested.

“He is also using this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered,” the PPRO added.