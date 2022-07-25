Following a terrorist attack on the neighbouring Sheda community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),

parents have stormed the neighbouring Federal Government College (FGC) Kwali, to evacuate their children and wards, LEADERSHIP gathered.

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, attacked Sheda community in the early hours of of Sunday, kidnapping a resident.

Residents in the community confirmed that there were gunshots, which lasted for almost an hour.

Sheda is a community that shares a border with the college.

A staff of the college and resident of Sheda, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there was panic but some of the students were still in the school as of the time of filing this report.

She said, “The attack did not occur in the school but very close to the school. The village called Sheda in the early hours of Sunday morning, they kidnapped someone there.

“Some children have gone home but some are still in school because SS3 are writing NECO and they are still around.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education was yet to respond when contacted on the development.

The director of press at the Education Ministry, Ben Goong, said the ministry will issue a statement soonest.