The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the killing of three Policemen and the abduction of an oil mogul, Mr Seni Awosike, by gunmen dressed in military camouflage.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this via a short message service (SMS) sent to journalists on Friday.

Awosike, who is the managing director of IGPES Oil and Gas Company, was kidnapped on Thursday evening when the gunmen opened fire on the vehicle he was driving in and killed the three policemen instantly.

However, only the driver of the vehicle escaped by jumping out of the vehicle.

An eyewitness told journalists that the gunmen, who rode in a Green Toyota Sienna vehicle, earlier accosted the victims before the attack.

He said when Awosike noticed that they were in military camouflage, he mistook them for genuine military personnel and asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

The eyewitness stated that it was at the point of inquiring why they were asking them to stop when the gunmen opened fire at close range and killed the three policemen before taking the oil mogul away to an unknown destination.