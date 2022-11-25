The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday secured the conviction of one Daniel Atekojo James, who claimed to be a Black American female on Snapchat and one Atadoga Samuel over offences bordering on internet related fraud before Justice Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

Daniel, 28 and Atadoga, 18 were arrested on June 3, 2022 at Lokoja, Kogi State following actionable intelligence over their fraudulent activities.

The convicts, who were prosecuted separately on one count charge pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

The charge against Daniel reads: “That you, Daniel Atekojo James sometime in March 2022 in Lokoja, Kogi State within the judicial division of the Federal High Court did fraudulently impersonate one Karma Jones with intent to gain advantage for yourself from one Tyler whom you chatted with via your Snap Chat application linked email [email protected] and did gain $115 thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition prevention Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.”