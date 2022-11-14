Yet-to-be identified assailants, on Monday morning, invaded Obudi Agwa community in Oguta local government area of Imo State and killed its traditional ruler and his two guests.

Already, panic and mourning have engulfed the community as people lamented the killings, which they claimed was unprovoked.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the assailants stormed the palace of the traditional ruler, Eze Assor, the Udi of Obudi Agwa and left him and his two guests dead.

Coordinator of Agwa Development Centre, Hon. Obinna Jumbo, said the incident happened on Monday morning at about 9am.

According to him, the assailants arrived in two white hummer buses and three motorcycles, performed their heinous crime and fled.

He disclosed that the three bodies had been deposited at a morgue.

However, a community source, who pleaded anonymity, said the killings were in two locations, adding that the assailants did not experience any form of resistance as they left unchallenged.

Already, people of the community and other surrounding communities have started fleeing their homes in droves for fear of their safety and further attacks.