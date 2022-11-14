The Plateau State Government has declared Tuesday, November 15, 2022 public holiday as President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party chieftains arrive the state capital for the flag-off of the presidential campaign for the 2023 elections.

According to a statement issued in Jos, the State capital, by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang, on Monday, said: “This is to inform the public that the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR will arrive Plateau State on Tuesday, 15th November, 2022.”

He added that the President is expected to flag-off the APC campaign at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos at 10:00am same day.

“In view of the traffic congestion that is envisaged and resultant disruption to movement and other activities, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, has approved that Tuesday 15th November, 2022 be declared as work-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By this declaration therefore, the public is hereby enjoined to come out enmasse to give the President a rousing welcome,” he stated.