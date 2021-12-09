Fresh panic has engulfed the Mbutu ancient Kingdom as daredevil gunmen early Thursday morning stormed the community and kidnapped its traditional ruler, Eze Damian Nwaigwe.

The gunmen, who were about 10 in nmuber, arrived the palace at about 2:30am firing sporadic gunshots into the air.

A source who pleaded anonymity because he didn’t have the authorisation to speak on the incident, said the attack was not resisted because the traditional ruler built his palace some at an isolated distance, which made him an easy target.

Already villagers have expressed concerns for their safety, saying if the gunmen could whisk away their ruler, the subjects were not safe.

An eyewitness said following the gunshots, villagers were scared stiff to return to bed and opted to stay together even as they discussed the development.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, has confirmed the kidnapping of the monarch.

According to him, the police had begun a manhunt for the fleeing gunmen and kidnapped traditional ruler, even as he maintained that the state was safe.